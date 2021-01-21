Mirrored Apple Market Capitalization Achieves $5.71 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for $133.46 or 0.00378416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $322,702.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00253442 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064183 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 42,767 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

