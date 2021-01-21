Mirrored Apple 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,684.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for about $134.51 or 0.00413132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $113,684.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00050683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00124898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00276936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066874 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 43,282 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

