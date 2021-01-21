Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 94 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,001 shares of company stock valued at $68,685,208 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

