Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 2,840 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

NYSE:PD opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,349.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,154 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.