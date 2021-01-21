Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 2,380 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $208.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $209.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07.

