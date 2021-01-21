Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

