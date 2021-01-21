Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,292,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,200.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,035.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.