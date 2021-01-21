Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

