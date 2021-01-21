Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 191 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

