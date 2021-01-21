Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,765 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

