Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 102.2% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

