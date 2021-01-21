Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $175.39 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

