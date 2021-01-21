Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Shares of CRBN opened at $154.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $154.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.