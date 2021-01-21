Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

MPW stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.