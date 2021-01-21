Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,832,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 728,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 353,990 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 579.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 220,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

