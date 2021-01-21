MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 6.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.05. 12,467,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 17,557,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $991.17 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

