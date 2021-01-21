Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 55,197 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 125,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $224.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

