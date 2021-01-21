Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $224.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.02. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

