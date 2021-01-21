Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $83.50 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

