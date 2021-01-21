Michael J. Loparco Sells 6,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.