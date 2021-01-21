Michael Ditullio Sells 5,725 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.39 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $130.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.