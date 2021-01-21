Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY)’s share price traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 405,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £548,811.60 and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.20.

About Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY)

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

