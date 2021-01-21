Metronome Price Up 4% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and $20,385.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00005952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00123985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00273871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00067315 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,710,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,376,742 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

