Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MESO. Maxim Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mesoblast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

