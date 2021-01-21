Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 7343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $728.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

