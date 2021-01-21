Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
