Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

