Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $215.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $215.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

