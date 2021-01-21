Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

