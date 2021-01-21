Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $9,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $3,819,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,820 shares of company stock worth $79,930,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.12.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

