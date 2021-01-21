Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Aptinyx worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 28.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aptinyx by 155.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,893 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

