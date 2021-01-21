Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,427,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $192.18 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $192.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.98.

