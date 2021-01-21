Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,299,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.