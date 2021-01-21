Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 99.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stamps.com by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 119.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,562 shares of company stock worth $12,843,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.94. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

