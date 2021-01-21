Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $727.74 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

