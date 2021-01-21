Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $983.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

