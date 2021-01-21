Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,586,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 429.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 84,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $839.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBSB shares. TheStreet raised Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

