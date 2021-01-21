Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $90.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

