Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $91.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.88 million and the lowest is $82.70 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $60.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $336.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $315.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.69 million to $341.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million.

Several research firms have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MBIN opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $881.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

