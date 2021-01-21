MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00. The stock traded as high as $1,926.63 and last traded at $1,903.65, with a volume of 24858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,851.78.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.61.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,684.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,303.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,401.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.