MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,100.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HSBC from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.61.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,984.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,684.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,303.32. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,991.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,401.35 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

