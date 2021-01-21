MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $55,850.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.34 or 0.03953780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

