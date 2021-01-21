Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

