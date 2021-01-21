Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 112,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,277. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

