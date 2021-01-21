MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,655 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

AKR stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

