MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $79,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

