MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389,105 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $692,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

