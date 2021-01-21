MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,881 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

