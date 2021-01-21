McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

MCFE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Shares of MCFE opened at $18.80 on Thursday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

