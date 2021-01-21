Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

