Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.96

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 89623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.